Governor Otti, Fubara, Uzodinma, Soludo To Grace Ndigbo Community Rivers/Bayelsa Youth Week

Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital, is set to host the Youth Week of Ndigbo Community in Rivers/Bayelsa states, billed for Friday, September 27, 2024, at Sapphire Hall, Azny Place, 2 Louis Drive, Off Sani Abacha Road, GRA Phase 3, Port Harcourt.

A statement by the President of the Youths wing of Ndigbo Community in Rivers and Bayelsa States, Engr Maurice Ugochukwu Okpara, said that Prof. Muna Stella Ebele and Apostle Eugene Ogu will deliver keynote addresses.

Okpara revealed that the non-political event, themed “Echi-ka” (Tomorrow is Greater!), promises an exciting lineup of award presentations, traditional/cultural displays, beauty contests, business and career mentorship, music and cultural dance performances, inspirational talks and workshops, sports and games, as well as food and drinks The historic event aims to promote Igbo culture, recognize outstanding contributions to youth development, and empower the community.