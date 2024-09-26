Prof Odu Commends Postgraduate Medical College Of Nigeria

Rivers State Deputy Governor Prof. Ngozi Nma Odu has commended the Postgraduate Medical College of Nigeria for hosting its convocation in the State.

Prof. Odu made this assertion during a courtesy visit by the leadership of the Postgraduate Medical College of Nigeria at the Government House in Port Harcourt on Thursday 19th September, 2024.

According to the Deputy Governor the Postgraduate Medical College of Nigeria have done the State a great honour for being the second State outside Lagos to have its Convocation after fifty years of its existence.

“It makes a lot of statement it tells the world that Rivers Sate is crucial in Medical Education, that Rivers State is safe and hospitable. We will actually capitalize on that and hit the ground running”. The Deputy Governor stressed.

Prof. Odu said, Sir Siminalayi Fubara the State Chief Executive, appreciates the importance of the health sector, noting that his interventions in the health sector are not exaggerated they are the truth.

“He has put health in the front burner, because of that anything that has to do with health intervention he grabs it and runs with it and he supports it physically and financially that is why we have achieved and gotten this level of mileage which we hope to improve on and accelerate with collaborations in the Medical College. The Deputy Governor quipped.

In his remarks, President of the Postgraduate Medical College of Nigeria Prof. Peter Ebeigbe who disclosed that the College has two Teaching Hospitals in the State within its purview expressed its willingness to work with the State Government to train doctors in all specialties of medicine and thanked Governor Fubara for the wonderful support they received from the State. The Vice Chancellor of the Pamo University of Medical Sciences Prof. Christie Mato said for the second time in the history of the College the Convocation was taking place outside Lagos, in Port Harcourt.