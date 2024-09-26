Boost For Rivers As ONELGA Connect Initiative Unveils Vision For Community Transformation

ONELGA Connect Initiative (OCI), a socio-political organization, has been launched in Rivers State. The inauguration and leadership retreat took place in Omoku, Ogba-Egbema-Ndoni LGA headquarters, on September 14, 2024.

Chairman of the occasion, Chief Dr. John Ogbuku, emphasized the importance of leadership and commitment to improving society.

He advised OCI executives and members to learn from exemplary leaders and prioritize the interests of their people, rather than personal gain.

In his speech, OCI Chairman, Sir Dr. Izidor Nwokocha, described the event as a significant milestone for unity and advocacy. OCI aims to connect individuals and stakeholders for ONELGA’s prosperity and foster democratic norms and good governance.

He added that the organization aims to promote transparency, accountability, and development projects in ONELGA while training future leaders and politicians.

Nwokocha expressed support for Governor Siminalayi Fubara’s leadership and vision, commending his administration’s achievements despite challenges, adding that the launch marked a significant milestone in ONELGA’s history, promising positive change for the community.

Similar initiatives have been successful in empowering rural women and girls, such as the Agents for Citizen-driven Transformation (ACT) program.

With OCI’s focus on community development, Rivers State may see increased investment and economic growth, as discussed at the recent investment summit, “Rivers Emerge: Advancing Pathways to Economic Growth and Sustainability”.

Keynote speaker Professor Justine Gabriel urged leaders to shun selfishness and greed, prioritizing the overall interests of the people. He encouraged leaders to think and act for the betterment of society. The event was attended by dignitaries, including clergy, traditional rulers, and political office holders. OCI pledged support for Governor Siminalayi Fubara’s leadership and vision, commending his achievements despite challenges. The organization called on Rivers people to join forces with the administration to build a prosperous state.