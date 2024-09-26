Prophet Kicks Against Idol Worshiping In Ubima

The General Overseer and Founder of Christ the Life Bible International Church, CLBIC, Prophet E. S. Okenna has kicked against moves by some persons to impose idol worshipping on the people of Ubima Community in Ikwerre local government area of Rivers State.

Prophet Okenna, a religious leader and a native of Ubima Community, spoke while briefing Journalists in his office at the administrative headquarters of his church in Omuanwa town, of the area on Tuesday September 24, 2024.

Ubima Community is the home town of former Rivers State Governor and Minister of Transportation, Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi, and also the native home of Barr. Celestine Omehia.

Prophet E. S. Okenna who described Ubima as “God’s own community”, advised those among the community leadership planning to impose idol worshipping on the people to have a rethink and instead think of building the people and attracting development to the area.

He noted that idol worshipping will wean the community and the people off God’s blessings, and growth.

Okenna said, “I called for this press conference today to inform the general public and Nigerians, as well as the government of what is trying to happen in Ubima Community, where a group of persons want to use their influence to impose idol worshipping on the community.

“I am here to publicly oppose it and say no to that, and I call on other religious leaders, Christian bodies, stakeholders and well meaning people of Ubima Community to join in rejecting this barbaric move.

“We are praying God to deliver the land and the people from the ones (foundations) our forefathers have done, and some persons want to bring another deity to the Ubima and impose it on our people. Such act will not work in Ubima, no matter who is bringing it. Other communities are embracing Christ, and Ubima cannot go back to idol worshipping.

“The practice is far from being a positive and progressive force for good, economic growth of our people,” he said.

Prophet Okenna alerted the state governor and Ikwerre Council leadership on the matter. He stated that any person or group of persons that love idol worshipping, they should go and worship it in their families and not to impose it on the people. He said, “Ubima is God’s own Community, a community that has produced two governors in Rivers State, and a minister of the federal republic of Nigeria, we have so many enlightened personalities, and we cannot go backwards to worship idol again. Whoever or those persons that want to bring a deity for the people to worship, such person of group should go and worship it in their families and not to impose it on the people.”