“Director Of AWMII, Inducted Into IAWPA For Promoting Message Of Peace In Nigeria”

Her Eminence, Amb. Dr. Mrs. Ikenna-Amadi Nissi Linda has been inducted as a member of the International Association of World Peace Advocates (IAWPA) for her outstanding contributions to peace promotion in Nigeria.

Amb. Dr. Mrs. Ikenna-Amadi is the Founding Executive Director of the African Women Mentoring and Inspiring Initiatives (AWMII), a non-governmental organization that focuses on the girl child and vulnerable groups, mentoring and inspiring them to self discovery.

According to her, AWMII sounds more like ”HOW ME” trying to say that women are good in asking “how are you? But it’s time for them to ask “HOW ME” meaning “How is Me? to say that women can as well take care of themselves internally especially building on their capacity for societal relevance.

Amb. Dr. Mrs. Ikenna-Amadi Nissi Linda expressed her gratitude for the recognition and pledged to continue her work in advancing women’s rights and promoting peace in Nigeria.

Earlier, while giving the keynote address, Amb. Clinton Walaka, the founder of Nwabuoturi Foundation had emphasized the importance of promoting peace, understanding and love to both the privileged and less privileged.

He used the medium to specially thank the Rivers State Director of IAWPA, Amb. Dr. Juliet Wokocha for being a good woman working intensively to ensure peace through her unending love for humanity.

He urged the youths to embrace peace and tolerance during the upcoming election, and to work towards building a more peaceful society for future generations.

In light of the upcoming October 5th LG election, Nwabuoturi also shared some valuable advice with the youths.

He encouraged them to actively participate in the electoral process and vote for candidates who have genuine interest in the welfare of the people and reject violence and divisive politics.

His Eminence Nwabuoturi’s commitment to peace and humanitarian causes has earned him respect and admiration from both local and international communities. The Nwabuoturi Foundation, under his leadership, has been involved in various initiatives aimed at promoting peace, education, and social development in Nigeria and beyond.