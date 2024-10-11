IGP Should Resign-GODO

Chief Ambrose Kii, President of Greater Ogonis in Diaspora Organisation (GODO), has strongly condemned the Inspector General of Police’s handling of the ongoing crisis in Rivers State, calling for his immediate resignation.

Kii threatened to drag the IG to the International Criminal Court (ICC) if police forces continue to attack, take sides in the ongoing crisis in Rivers State.

He cited excessive use of force and violence, particularly against Rivers people and disrespecting the governor of Rivers State, Sir Siminalayi Fubara who he describes as the chief security officer of the State.

In a press statement signed by Chief Ambrose Kii on Sunday 6, October 2024 and made available to newsmen, Kii expressed dismay over the IG’s alleged inaction and bias in addressing the crisis, which has plagued the state for months, resulting in loss of lives, destruction of properties, and displacement of residents.

“The Inspector General of Police has failed in his duty to maintain law and order in Rivers State,” Kii stated.

“His partisanship and inability to act decisively have exacerbated the situation, and we demand his resignation. The IG’s actions have undermined the confidence of the people in the security agencies.”

Kii also criticized the judiciary for issuing conflicting judgments and orders, suggesting they are carrying out the bidding of certain individuals in government.

“The judiciary, once the last hope of the people, has become compromised,” Kii lamented. “Instead of upholding justice, they are issuing orders that fuel the crisis, without considering the merit or demerit of each case. This erosion of trust in the judiciary is alarming.”

Furthermore, Kii took aim at the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), accusing them of being unable to act independently. “INEC has become a tool for selfish and self-centered politicians to manipulate the electoral process,” Kii said.

“Their inability to stand firm against external pressures undermines the democratic process. INEC must assert its independence and ensure free and fair elections.”

Kii expressed disappointment in the President’s handling of the crisis, urging him to intervene promptly. “As the father of the nation, the President should call for a permanent solution to the crisis,” Kii emphasized.

“Instead of allowing his loyalists to use state instruments to perpetuate violence, he should order them to respect the office of the governor. The President’s silence is deafening, and his inaction is perpetuating the crisis.”

In light of these developments, GODO is calling on the international community to intervene and support peaceful resolution, civil society organizations to join forces in demanding justice and peace, and well-meaning Nigerians to stand up against political violence. Additionally, security agencies must remain impartial and protect citizens. “We will not stand idly by while our state is torn apart by politics and violence,” Kii declared. “We demand accountability, justice, and peace. The people of Rivers State deserve better. “he stated.