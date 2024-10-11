Gov Fubara Assures Of New Rivers State

…As Elected Council Leaderships Take Oath Of Office

Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, has said that with the Local Government Council election now over, the State has now entered into a season of transformation where democracy will not only thrive but the people shall witness delivery of democratic dividends that satisfy their aspirations.

The Governor acknowledged with great delight the support of Rivers people in the fight to salvage the Local Government system in the State as, according to him, it was at the precipice of doom because of the activities of some distractive political forces that wanted a grip on it.

Governor Fubara made the remark while charging the newly sworn-in 23 chairmen that emerged from the just-concluded Rivers State Local Government election, at the Executive Chambers of Government House in Port Harcourt on Sunday.

He said that the pressure to destroy the Local Government system in Rivers State became intense three days before Election Day when an attempt was made to invade the Headquarters of the Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission (RSIEC).

The Governor said, “But the truth remains, desperate situations require desperate measures. We were confronted with a situation where the local government of this State was heading to doom.

“And the truth about it is, because of the genuine love that we have for this State, we must salvage the local government election.

“And what we did, with the support of Rivers people, was to salvage the local government council. And to the glory of God, that has been done and dusted.”

Governor Fubara said with the elections now over, the remainder of the years in office, his administration will not deploy any form of undemocratic ways to confront or fight anybody.

He assured that, rather, he will continue to use the means of peace to ensure that the assets of Rivers State are protected.

He said, “We will assure the Federal Government that we are going to be party to anything leading to breakdown of law and order in this State.

“This is because we know quite alright that if there is breakdown of law and order in this State, Nigeria will suffer, and we are not going to be party to it. That is the reason why our standard, in terms of maturity, was high.”

Governor Fubara charged the newly sworn-in chairmen to ensure that they remain connected with the people in their council areas.

He urged them to emulate his approach to peace so that they can be more patient with people and the situation without being violent.

He added, “For the newly sworn-in Chairmen, I want you to see yourselves as servants. Once you see yourself as emperor, that is where the problem begins. Once you see yourself as the one who knows it all because of the power of the fund available to you, that is where you will start seeing crisis.

“But see this opportunity as a call to service. It is an opportunity for you to bring people together and to deliver to the people of Rivers State. We need development in the 23 local government areas.”

Governor Fubara said a few things may have happened in terms of provision of critical infrastructure and other levels of development, but added that more needed to be done.

He stated the need why they should see themselves as ambassadors of good leadership, and truly be well disposed to representing their people as their elected officers.

Governor Fubara emphasised: “Represent them well. Work for the betterment of your local government. Ensure that you are a servant leader. Open your doors, embrace everyone, and I assure you, that nothing is bigger and greater than that.

“That is the structure. When you work for the people, when you bring them in, when you help them, there is nothing bigger than that. So, that will be the ingredient of this administration.”

Governor Fubara said he is aware that his detractors are mobilising 20 people per political unit, instructed to attack them when they report to their various council secretariats to resume duties.

The Governor, however, advised the chairmen not to confront the situation, should it happen or fight anybody.

He noted, “Please, if they are coming with violence, avoid them. The peace of this State is too important to us. It is public knowledge, everybody knows what they are planning.

But please, I want to beg everyone of you, follow my approach. At the right time, you will always win, if you are patient and calculative.”

Governor Fubara also said that his administration had made promises to Rivers people that they will be led to the Promised Land of greater development in an egalitarian society where everybody is equal.

The Governor urged them to key into that commitment, which will help them to work with so much enthusiasm as if the government will be ending the next day.

Governor Fubara warned them against greed and the urge to amass wealth indiscreetly because the tendency to getting everything will make them lose everything.

He added, “You must ensure that this opportunity God has given you at this critical time is protected. Don’t fail Him. Don’t fail these elders that have come here to witness this ceremony.

“We want this to be a landmark. This is the beginning of a new Rivers State, and I am going to make sure that I supervise it with all that I have.

“I will follow up with whatever is happening in the 23 local governments with everything because I believe this is not a time for me to make any mistake.”

Governor Fubara also said: “You must live above board. But I know with what you have done, your past responsibilities, and a few of you that I know personally, you are not going to disappoint us.

“We are doing this today for the world, and for Nigerians to know that the issue of local government election, swearing in, and resumption of office in Rivers State is over.

“So, maybe from tomorrow, the story may be different, not anymore: it can’t happen or it will be stopped. What we are talking about now is a different story.”

Governor Fubara said he feels so overwhelmed with joy with the feat achieved given what the State has been made to go through.

While expressing gratitude to God who has remained as an abiding strength, courage and sustainer, Governor Fubara appreciated President Bola Tinubu for his democratic approach while giving the government support.

He explained: “So, on behalf of the good people of Rivers State, I want to thank him (President Tinubu). “I am so glad that the Chairman of the Governor’s Forum of PDP, and Governor of Bauchi State, Senator Bala Mohammed, is here with us to witness the ceremony. I want to assure you that I still remain a member of PDP,” Governor Fubara said.