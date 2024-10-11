Our Administration ‘ll Empower AKULGA People -Briggs-Oniyide

Newly elected Chairperson of Akuku-Toru local government area of Rivers State, Hon. (Mrs) Tonye Briggs-Oniyide, has assured that her administration will empower the people of the local government area.

Briggs-Oniyide disclosed this yesterday while addressing the people of the local government area at the council headquarters, in Obonoma.

She said: “We have taken over and the job has started. Be rest assured that you have me and I will serve this local government to best of my ability. Each and everyone of you will be empowered by the special Grace of God. The love you have shown me, I will show you double.”

Speaking while swearing-in the newly elected councillors, Briggs-Oniyide said: “Our duly elected councillors, I want to congratulate each and everyone of you for making it into the hallowed chambers of Akuku-Toru local government council. I must say amongst the multitude and contestants, you made it through. Once again, congratulations to all of you.

“My charge for you is to know why your people elected you into office. You are not here to cause problems, you are here to contribute to governance and, through your activities, empower the people of your ward. Like I have always preached, peace comes with empowerment.

“We should all emulate the Governor of Rivers State, even though he is not from our party. You can see that the Governor is a man of peace. He is not a man of violence. I am also charging you people to follow that step; make sure you do the right things and follow the laws that guide you into this office.

“Also know that people voted for you and you should try as much as you can to always carry them along. You should try as much as you can to listen to your leaders in your various wards. You should try as much as you can to open your doors for people to reach out to you.

Two good heads aee better than one. Like I always say, my goal is service above self. We are here to serve and I do know that each and everyone of you here have the mindset to serve as I do.”

Also speaking at occasion, the councillor representing Ward 1, Akuku-Toru LGA, Hon. Sekibo Austin Charles, said the legislative council will focus on issues that will bring development to the local government area.

Charles said: “My first message, which I anchored on that of the Executive Chairman, Hon. Mrs. Tonye Briggs-Oniyide, is to say that service above self. When we talk about service about self, my first take is to foster unity among the people of the seven communities in the local government.

In his own speech, the councillor representing Ward 7 in Akuku-Toru LGA, Hon. Asheal Solomon Jack, said: “We will bring a lot in terms of legislation to improve everything in Akuku-Toru LGA. God’s willing, we will make a difference.” The legislative council later elected their principal officers, which included Hon. Asheal Solomon Jack as leader; Hon. Telema Danagogo as Deputy leader and Hon. Ibiere Wokoma Eleki as Chief Whip.