Jonathan Speaks On Rivers LG Election Crisis 

Former President Goodluck Jonathan has spoken out on the local government elections in Rivers State, calling for calm and warning political actors to prioritize democracy.

Jonathan’s statement comes amidst allegations of politicization by state institutions, and electoral violence

The Rivers State local government elections have been marred by controversy, with Governor Siminalayi Fubara and his predecessor, Nyesom Wike, on opposite sides of the divide.

Wike’s faction in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) boycotted the poll citing court orders against it.

There have been allegations that the faction, in connivance with state institutions, moved to scuttle the grassroots election.

In a statement, Jonathan cautioned political actors to exercise restraint, emphasizing the significance of elections in renewing citizens’ faith in their country. He stressed that state institutions, especially security agencies, must refrain from actions that could lead to law and order breakdown.

His statement reads:

RIVERS CRISIS: A NOTE OF CAUTION

I am aware that the local government election taking place in Rivers State today, October 5, has been a subject of great interest to political actors.

The political happenings in Rivers State in the past days is a cause for serious concern for everyone, especially lovers of democracy and all actors within the peace and security sector of our nation.

Elections are the cornerstone of democracy because they are the primary source of legitimacy. This process renews the faith of citizens in their country as it affords them the opportunity to have a say on who governs them.

Every election is significant, whether at national or sub-national levels as it counts as a gain and honour to democracy.

It is the responsibility of all stakeholders, especially state institutions, to work towards the promotion of sound democratic culture of which periodic election stands as a noble virtue.

Democracy is our collective asset, its growth and progress is dependent on governments commitment to uphold the rule of law and pursue the interest of peace and justice at all times.

Institutions of the state, especially security agencies must refrain from actions that could lead to breakdown of law and order.

Rivers State represents the gateway to the Niger Delta and threat to peace in the state could have huge security implications in the region.

Let me sound a note of caution to all political actors in this crisis to be circumspect and patriotic in the pursuit of their political ambition and relevance.

I am calling on the National Judicial Commission (NJC) to take action that will curb the proliferation of court orders and judgements, especially those of concurrent jurisdiction giving conflicting orders. This, if not checked, will ridicule the institution of the judiciary and derail our democracy.

The political situation in Rivers State, mirrors our past, the crisis of the Old Western Region. I, therefore, warn that Rivers should not be used as crystal that will form the block that will collapse our democracy. State institutions especially the police and the judiciary and all other stakeholders must always work for public interest and promote common good such as peace, justice and equality.