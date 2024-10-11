Action People Party Dedicates Victory To Rivers People

…Applauds Governor Fubara For Providing Level Playing Field

The Action Peoples Party, APP, in Rivers State has commended Governor Siminialayi Fubara for his leadership, generosity, and fairness before, during, and after the recently concluded local government elections on October 5th in the state.

The party has also praised the Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission, headed by Retired Justice Adolphus Enebeli, for conducting the election with transparency and fairness.

The state chairman of the party, Hon. Sunny Wokekoro, spoke shortly after the party’s 23 chairmanship candidates were declared winners in the local government council election in the state.

He noted that Governor Fubara has set a leadership precedent in the state by ensuring a smooth election process, even though his political party was not on the ballot.

He stressed that “I would like to take this opportunity to congratulate RSIEC, under the leadership of Retired Justice Adolphus Enebeli, for their timeliness and efficiency in organizing the elections. This is a stark contrast to previous elections organized by INEC.”

“RSIEC was precise and timely, with election materials arriving at the voting centers early. Voters were able to cast their votes without any issues.”

“I also want to thank the governor of the state, Sir Siminialayi Fubara, for providing a level playing field for the election to proceed smoothly, despite his party not contesting.”

Hon. Wokekoro also expressed gratitude to the people of the state for coming out in large numbers to vote overwhelmingly for the party’s candidates, assuring that the party will not let down the people who have placed their trust in it.

While acknowledging the efforts put into reaching out to people at the grassroots as the reason behind the party’s victory in the local government election, Hon. Wokekoro also assured that the Action Peoples Party is bringing in a leadership style that will cater to the needs and well-being of people at the grassroots.

He said that: “This victory did not come easily; we worked very hard for it. We traveled throughout the state to campaign for votes. I promise the people of Rivers that the Action Peoples Party will not disappoint them.”

“We have always believed in a new Nigeria and a new Rivers state. We are bringing in leadership that is proactive and responsive to the needs of the people. We are bringing in leadership that prioritizes the people above all else.” “I am confident that once the people of Rivers see our new grassroots leadership style, it will be easy to convince Governor Fubara to join our party,” he added.