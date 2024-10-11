ONELGA Advocacy Group Hails Umejuru on Election Victory

The Concerned Peoples Forum (CPF) of Idu-Obosiukwu, Ogba Egbema Ndoni Local Government Area (ONELGA), has congratulated Hon. Prince Isaac Nwabuohoma Umejuru, JP, on his well-deserved victory as the newly elected Executive Chairman of ONELGA.

In a statement jointly signed by the Chairman of the group, Sir Clement Umejuru, KSS, and Secretary Engr. Smile Orukwowu, CPF expressed their heartfelt gratitude to the people of Idu-Obosiukwu community and the entire ONELGA for their overwhelming support during the elections.

They added that this victory is a testament to the trust and confidence the people have in Umejuru’s leadership.

The CPF also commended Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, for ensuring a smooth and peaceful electoral process, noting that his commitment to democratic principles has been evident in the successful conduct of the elections

The Forum assured Umejuru of their unwavering support to ensure the success of his administration.

The group advised the ONELGA number one citizen on the need for an all-inclusive government, adding that this would ensure the participation and representation of all communities within the local government area, as well as promote civic engagement among residents.

They emphasized that such an approach would enable the government to effectively address the needs and concerns of the people and ultimately lead to more equitable development and growth.

“As a former Caretaker Committee Chairman and Commissioner in the Fubara administration, Umejuru should utilize his wealth of experience and leadership expertise to drive development and growth in his new role, CPF said. As Umejuru begins his tenure, the CPF urged him to prioritize the development and well-being of ONELGA, building on the progress made by previous administrations.