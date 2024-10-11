Pastor Dies While Praying, Fasting On Abuja Mountain

A pastor identified as John Ogbonna has reportedly died while fasting and praying over the situation of things in Nigeria.

The deceased hailed from Ohazara in Ebonyi state.

A disturbing video obtained by SaharaReporters shows the lifeless body of Ogbonna on a mountain along Arab Road in Abuja. According to reports, the deceased was fasting and praying in the area before meeting his untimely demise.

“Ebonyi people, Ohaozara people, see where our brother ended. Pastor John Ogbonna. He is on mountain along Arab Road in Abuja, where he died since yesterday (September 22). Today is the 23rd day of September, 2024. Please spread this information to reach his family or anyone who knows him,” a voice is heard speaking in Igbo.

Speaking to SaharaReporters, a follower of the deceased pastor said, “His lifeless body was discovered alongside his Bible and other prayer materials, causing sorrow among his congregation, who were awaiting his return.

“He was known for his deep faith and commitment to spiritual retreats, often going to the mountain for extended periods of prayer. “The church community is mourning the loss of their spiritual leader, praying for his peaceful rest.”