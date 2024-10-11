Khana Council Boss Swears In Councils

…Vows to Deliver Dividends of Democracy, Reward Hard Work, Commitment

Despite the early morning attack by aggrieved political elements in Khana Local Government Area, which killed security personnel assigned to the council lodge and injured others, the Executive Chairman, Hon. Martins Nwigbo, remained steadfast and committed to carrying out his day-to-day administration by proceeding with the formal inauguration of the vice chairman and councillors, sending a clear message that democracy will not be threatened under his watch.

Hon. Martins Nwigbo, during the swearing-in and handing over ceremony in Bori today, Monday, October 7, 2024, reaffirmed his commitment to serving the people of Khana Local Government Area, emphasizing that he’s dedicated to bringing dividends of democracy to them.

“We will not be deterred by acts of violence and intimidation. Our focus remains on serving the people of Khana Local Government,” Chairman Nwigbo declared during the swearing-in ceremony.

He urged the newly elected officials to discharge their duties without fear or favor, prioritizing the interests of their constituents. “You have been elected to represent your people, to attract dividends of democracy to them. I charge you to be diligent, transparent, and accountable in your stewardship.”

Chairman Nwigbo reassured the councillors and vice chairman that their dedication will be rewarded, as it is a collective responsibility to serve the people of Khana Local Government who have entrusted them with their mandates.

“We will reward your hard work and commitment. Together, we will make Khana Local Government a model of excellence in governance and development.”

The chairman emphasized his administration’s commitment to peace and stability, embracing Governor Siminalayi Fubara’s peace models to resolve the crisis in the state.

“We will not allow agents of chaos to disrupt our peace. We will work tirelessly to ensure that Khana Local Government remains a haven of peace and progress.”

Ambassador Marvin Yobana, the immediate past caretaker committee chairman of Khana Local Government Area, expressed his confidence in the newly sworn-in chairman’s ability to deliver on campaign promises during the handing over ceremony.

He stated that he believes the chairman has the capacity to fulfill not only his own promises but also those of State Governor Sir Siminalayi Fubara. Yobana urged the chairman to continue the vision he had laid out, emphasizing that this is a government of continuity.

He encouraged the chairman to build upon the foundation already established, ensuring a seamless transition and progress for the people of Khana Local Government Area.

Chief Barile Nam, chairman of the Action Peoples Party (APP) in Khana, expressed his party’s readiness to govern, promising robust leadership that meets the people’s yearnings. “We are prepared to deliver dividends of democracy to the grassroots.

Our focus will be on human capacity empowerment and development, ensuring that our people have the skills and resources needed to thrive.”

Hon. Rita Waate, the newly sworn-in vice chairman of Khana Local Government Area, also pledged her total support to Chairman Hon. Martins Nwigbo in serving the people of Khana. “I am committed to standing by our chairman to ensure we deliver on our promises to the people who have entrusted us with their mandate,” she stated. Waate also extended a call to action to the women of Khana, urging them to rally behind their administration and offer prayers for their success. “I invite all women of Khana to join us in this journey, praying for our administration’s success and progress. Together, we will make a difference in the lives of our people.”