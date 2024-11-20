Nigerian Army Recovers Arms, Deactivate Several Boats, Confiscate Stolen Products

Troops of 6 Division, Nigerian Army in conjunction with other security agencies have scaled up the ongoing anti illegal oil bunkering operations across the Niger Delta Region.

In the latest achievements, troops recovered arms and ammunition, deactivated 46 illegal refining sites, 47 boats used to ferry stolen products across the treacherous terrain, arrested 28 oil thieves with over 95,000 litres of stolen products recovered.

These were in addition to other strangulation operations targeted at crippling the criminal network of cartels in the region. The operations which were conducted from 11-17 November 2024 recorded several operational successes.

In a statement signed by the Acting Deputy Director 6 Division Army Public Relations, Lieutenant Colonel, Danjuma Jonah Danjuma said in Rivers State, following credible intelligence on the activities of economic saboteurs along Oando pipeline in Ebocha, New base in Ogba/Egbema/ Ndoni Local Government Area Area (ONELGA), troops swiftly mobilised to the area.

On reaching the spot, troops encountered armed vandals, who opened fire on troops. In the fire fight that ensued, the criminals who were overwhelmed by superior fire, flee in disarray.

Further exploitation of the general area led to the recovery of one AK 47 riffle, one magazine loaded with 17 rounds of 7.62 mm (Special) ammunition abandoned by the fleeing armed vandals.

Relatedly, several successful operations were conducted in the region. Around Obiafu – Ndoni, large wooden boats were intercepted conveying over 472 sacks of stolen crude estimated to be 28,320 litres.

Seven suspected oil thieves have been arrested in connection to the heinous crime. Several operations were also conducted around Buguma general area in Asari Toru LGA, which led to the dismantling of numerous illegal refining sites, deactivation of several boats as well as the recovery of over 9,500 litres of stolen products.

Operations were also conducted around Tuma and Krakrama general areas in Degema LGA with a number of wooden and fibre boats destroyed and over 10,500 litres of stolen Automotive Gas Oil (AGO) confiscated.

At Bille also in Degema LGA, a wooden boat, with two drums hidden inside the creek, stocked with over 2,500 litres of stolen products was intercepted. Similarly, at Obiafu Oil field, troops discovered over 7,000 litres of stolen products in a holding facility.

While, at the Imo River stretch, clearance operations were conducted with over 16 wooden/fibre boats destroyed, 15 illegal refining sites taken out, 41 coking drums, 25 container receivers, several pumping machines as well as over 12,000 litres of stolen products recovered.

There were several operations also conducted around Utukuna in Omoku and Obiafu Otuwa at ONELGA with over 13,000 litres of stolen products seized and suspected oil thieves arrested.

In Bayelsa State, troops scaled up operations leading to the deactivation of two illegal refining sites, two boats as well as the recovery of over 6,000 litres of stolen products at Tunu and Clough Creeks in Ekeremor LGA.

Around Abalikiri, Tanagbene and Olukama general areas in Nembe LGA, several illegal refining sites were destroyed with over 3,000 litres of stolen products recovered.

Similar, operations were also conducted at Emakalakala and Akiplai communities waterways in Ogbia LGA, where a wooden boat ladened with over 3,500 litres of stolen AGO was intercepted.

Likewise, over 600 vandalised pipes of Shell Petroleum Development Company were recovered around Tamogbene creek in Ekeremor LGA.

In Delta State, troops intercepted a Sienna bus with Reg No Lagos AAA 101 CL stocked with 28 cellophane bags of stolen AGO/Condensates at Oyede community in Isoko South LGA.

The driver abandoned the vehicle and fled into the bush on sighting troops. Additionally, operations were conducted along a pipeline that belongs to Heritage Oil Company within Afiesere community in Ughelli North LGA, where a breach was identified and reported appropriately. The breach was allegedly done by the community hoodlums.

While in Akwa Ibom State, troops intercepted several vehicles along Ikot Akan community in Ikot Abasi LGA with over 2,160 litres of stolen AGO recovered and five suspects arrested.

Products confiscated are handled appropriately, while suspected oil thieves have been handed over to the relevant agency for prosecution.

The General Officer Commanding, 6 Division, Nigerian Army, Major General Jamal Abdussalam has for the umpteenth time reassured that the Division will continue to conduct operations to safeguard critical national infrastructures in the region. This, he averred will clear the region of economic saboteurs and ensure increase in oil output.