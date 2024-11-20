RSG To Support Boarder Security In Gulf Of Guinea

The Rivers State Government says it will support boarder programmes and platforms that will address insecurity along the Gulf of Guinea.

Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara stated this during a One-Day Work Shop for the Creation of Platform for Nigeria’s Coastal States and Local Government Areas organized by the National Boundary Commission at the Government House in Asaba, Delta State on Wednesday, 13th November, 2024.

Represented by his Deputy, Prof. Ngozi Nma Odu, Governor Fubara said this will boost the management of trans – boarder resources for the benefit of our Coastal Communities, Local Government Areas and the State at large

He commended the National Boundary Commission for its efforts in the implementation of the African Union Boarder Government’s Strategy, adding that these strategies will bring about the desired peace, purity and good boarder governance to attain sustainable development along our boarder lines.

He said for us in Rivers State we share the same experience with our sister Coastal States, of Lagos, Ogun, Ondo, Delta, Bayelsa, Akwa Ibom and Cross River’, deeply seated in the Gulf of Guinea with its attendant challenges, of insecurity, coastal erosion, and mangrove depletion caused by oil and gas exploration.

In his address the Director General of the National Boundary Commission Surv Adamu Adaji said the Federal Government places great importance on the role of boarder States, Local Government Areas as well as traditional institutions in securing peaceful boarder lines.

According to him Nigeria has about 4, 500 KM of land borders with her neighbours and about 853 Km stretch in the maritime boarder, stressing that providing effective policing across the vast extent of our boarders is our responsibility and all hands must be on deck to secure our boarders. The Delta State Governor Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori had earlier declared the work shop with the theme “Towards a Secure Peaceful and Prosperous Boarders” open.