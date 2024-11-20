Notorious Kidnapper In Ogoni Meets Waterloo

The Rivers State Police Command says it has neutralized a notorious cultist and kidnapper, Gbarani Bume, a.k.a. Pelele, a native of Nyobe Beeri Community in Khana Local Government Area of Rivers State.

Rivers Police Public Relations Officer, SP Grace Iringe Koko while throwing light on the incident said the suspect was a member of the Iceland Cult Group, who has been terrorizing Beeri/Taabaa axis of Khana Local Government Area.

SP Koko stated that on Friday, the 15th of November, 2024, operatives of the Command attached to Bori Division acting on a tip-off, mobilized to Luawii Community where Pelele and his gang were attempting to kidnap a site Engineer.

The Rivers Police Spokesperson disclosed that the hoodlums on sighting the Police opened fire on the operatives and a fierce crossfire ensued between the Police Operatives and the hoodlums during which Pelele was fatally wounded, his accomplices escaped with various degrees of bullet wounds.

Exhibits recovered by the Police from the hoodlums include one (1) AK-47 Rifle, Two Magazines, Ten (10) Rounds of Live Ammunition. SP further stated that investigation is ongoing, while concerted efforts have been intensified to apprehend other fleeing gang members and bring them to justice.