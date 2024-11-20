Oyigbo People Counter Claims By Ogonis Over Ownership Of Land

…Appeal To Gov Fubara For Intervention

Palpable tension is brewing between Asa/Ndoki people in Oyigbo LGA of Rivers state and their Ogoni neighbours over their ever reocuring boundary dispute.

Some stakeholders of the Oyigbo communities in a press briefing over the weekend reacted angrily to a recent claim by some Ogoni youths claiming that the entire stretch of Oyigbo LGA is an annex of Ogoni land. The Oyigbo people debunked the claims, describing it as fallacious, malicious, senseless, unguided and inciting.

They maintained that the said disputed piece of land belongs to their forebears which they inherited and attempted to put the records straight in the interest of all with historical facts and background including previous court cases between them that migrated to the Supreme Court of Nigeria.

In a communique which was signed by eight (8) stakeholders and read by Chief Joshua Ndubuisi Iwela, the Asa/Ndoki people also recalled that in all of the instances in the past when the Ogoni youths rose and attacked them, it was usually fatal and devastating, leaving behind casualties and burnt properties.

The Oyigbo people disclosed that in all of these provocations, they have displayed maturity and resorted to courts and security agencies for peaceful resolution of the disagreement.

They however used the opportunity to appeal to the Rivers state governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara to intervene in the matter as they will no longer tolerate their neighbours’ rascality, warning that the Ogonis do not have the monopoly of violence.

The signatories to the communique includes High chief Samuel Nna Azuh; Elder Chinuru J. Adiele; Hon. Chukwuma A. Ogbuagu; High Chief Sampson H. N. Akaya; Mr Ogbonna Edwin; Mr. Chinedum S. Uju and Hon . John Moses Chnedum.