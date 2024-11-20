Niger Delta French Quiz: Encourage Children With Flair For Foreign Language, Says University Don 

Nigerians have been advised to encourage children with flair for foreign languages to sustain their interest.

The Head, Department of French and International Studies Dr Juliet Elikwu gave this advice at the Third Edition of Niger Delta French Quiz Competition Rivers State Edition, jointly organised by Ignatius Ajuru University of Education and Famlang International Language Centre Port-Harcourt at the Postgraduate Hall of IAUE.

Mrs Elikwu while buttressing the benefits of foreign languages, informed that encouraging children to learn French and other foreign languages would increase access to International Universities, broden their educational opportunities, enhance job prospects in international business, give competitive advantage in the global job market and lead to higher earning potentials.

She expressed deep gratitude to the Acting Vice Chancellor of IAUE Professor Okechuku Onuchuku for his unreserved support to the French Department and appreciating French culture and understanding the diverse prospectives with the French Quiz Competition.

The Head of Department of French and International Studies urged those present to be committed and dedicated in the pursuit of the language hinting that it could in future open up chances of employment for them in multinational companies.

The winners of the competition were announced by Professor Priye Iyallla Amadi who served as a Judge alongside Dr (Mrs) Mercy Nwankwo also of the French Department.

Angels Montessori High School emerged as the winners with 65 points followed by Early Grip High School with 62 points while Celia’s International High School team B secured third position with 50 points. Celia’s team A scored 40 points.

A representative of Famlang International Language Centre Mr N. Chris AKA Naija French Man expressed appreciation to the French language Teachers for building the vocabulary and grammar of the students and for enhancing their language skills in reading and writing.

Similarly Chinese Instructor at the French Department of IAUE Mr Lawrince Chibuzo Nwoko lauded the Acting Vice Chancellor of IAUE Professor Okechuku Onuchuku for making the event a reality with both financial and moral support. He said that the event would not have been possible but for his unflinching support given that only three out of the forty six schools invited responded to the invitation.

He thanked the participating Schools for their wonderful presentation and the French Teachers for taking the pains to prepare the students for the competition.

The Chinese language Instructor further enjoined other schools to be part of the fourth edition of the competition billed for Saturday November 8, 2025.

The winners of the competition Angels Montessori High School received a cash prize of fifty thousand naira (₦50,000) only donated by Mrs Bridget Kadiri, Rumuolumeni Branch Manager of Fidelity Bank PLC along with Plaque and Medals.

Other supporters included Barrister Chukwuma Ochu (AKA Bigman of Niger Delta Development Commission NDDC), Dr (Mrs) Kate Ateng, (President National Association of Special Education Teachers NASET), Dr Essien Imoh, (Special Educator at Akwa Ibom State), Mr Blessing Chimmuanya Enyiodike, Miss Goodness Emmanuel Leta, Dr Reginald Koko and Ms Lilian Owudogu. Certificates and gifts were given to all participants and their Teachers.