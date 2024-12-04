Gokana Council Boss Reiterates Commitment To Peace, Unity

The Executive Chairman of Gokana Local Government Area, Chief Hon. Monday Dumiye, has reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to fostering peace and unity among the people of Gokana through the power of sports.

Speaking during the opening ceremony of the Gokana Chairman’s Peace and Unity Cup competition Mon-Dum 2024, Chief Hon. Dumiye emphasized the enthusiasm of the Gokana people for sports, particularly football, which inspired the council to organize the tournament.

He expressed confidence that the initiative would serve as a platform to unite the communities and promote harmony.

“The overwhelming turnout at the stadium today is a testament to the peaceful atmosphere in our area and the unwavering support of the people for the leadership at both the state and local government levels,” he remarked.

Adding to the excitement of the event, former Super Eagles captain and assistant coach Joseph Yobo as a special guest of honor, an illustrious son of Ogoni, pledged his support for the initiative.

He committed to identifying and nurturing the talents unearthed during the competition to help them achieve their full potential.

“As a proud Ogoni son, I am dedicated to contributing to the growth of young talents from our community,” Yobo said. The Peace and Unity Cup competition is seen as a significant step in reinforcing social cohesion in Gokana, providing not only entertainment but also an opportunity to inspire the youth and strengthen communal ties.