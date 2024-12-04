RSG Calls For Improved Collaboration With Development Partners

The Rivers State Government has called on Civil Society Organisations, corporate bodies, non governmental agencies as well as well meaning individuals for improved collaboration with government in supporting women and the vulnerable in the society.

Commissioner for women Affairs in the state, Dr. Roseline Uranta made the call over the weekend in Port Harcourt at the national conference and women empowerment programme, organised by the Rivers State Chapter of Southern Women Empowerment Forum (SWEF).

Dr. Uranta stressed the need for improved collaboration with development partners in the area of women empowerment, insisting that the job should not be left for government alone to handle but that all hands be on deck to achieve an equitable society for women and the girl child.

She noted that government has demonstrated strong political will and commitment in formulating policies and guidelines to serve as framework to achieve the goal of improving the lot of women and the vulnerable and therefore, called for greater support from development partners to foster stronger synergy with government to alleviate the suffering of women and the vulnerable in the state.

The Commissioner commended the Southern Women Empowerment Forum on the bold initiative to empower over a 100 indigent women in the state, with agricultural produce and grinding machines describing the gesture as commendable while urging them not to relent but to continue in the good work and gave assurances of government’s continued support for such programmes.

On her part, national president of the Southern Women Empowerment Forum, Dr. Helen Taiwo Adebakin stated that the NGO was focused on resource development at multiple levels especially in the areas of creating access to education and skills training, providing access to financial resources like micro loans and cooperative funding as well as improved health and social services which she said, would ensure that rural women can contribute meaningfully without the burden of preventable diseases.

The SWEF National President further urged the NGOs matrons and patrons to use their positions to advocate for policies that promote gender equality and resource allocation for rural development.

According to Adebakin, “the empowerment of rural women is not just a humanitarian effort but an investment in the future of communities within the nation.” She thereby, encouraged them to leverage their networks to create opportunities for rural women in Rivers State and beyond.

The State Chairperson of SWEF Lady Adaure Odu disclosed that about 10 indigent women were being empowered with multi purpose grinding machines while over 100 would be given agricultural produce to assist them economically.

Lady Odu pledged the unwaivering support and commitment of the NGO to the cause of women, expressing optimism that with the right steps taken, a more just and equitable society will be achieved where women will thrive.

One of the beneficiaries of the women empowerment programme, Mrs Josephine Woke who hails from Obio Akpor, commended the organisers of the empowerment programme and gave assurances of using proceeds from the grinding machine that she received free of charge to empower other indigent persons around her immediate environment.

Highpoint of the occasion was an award of appreciation to the Hon. Commissioner for women Affairs for her contributions to the cause of women and the vulnerable in the state and presentation of grinding machines and agricultural seedlings to some indigent women.