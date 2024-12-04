Sports

Ndidi, Bassey Risk Premier League Ban

Through a statement on the official website, the Premier League has confirmed that Nigeria internationals Calvin Bassey and Wilfred Ndidi are nearing a suspension.

The Fulham centre-back and Leicester City midfielder are among twenty-seven players on four yellow cards, just one booking away from a suspension.

Players who receive a total of five yellow cards in their first 19 matches will be given a one-match suspension, and the yellow cards are not carried over to the Carabao Cup or FA Cup.

Bassey must be careful not to receive a booking in the next six matches in the English top flight, and the same applies to Ndidi, who is also walking a disciplinary tightrope.

Their next yellow card before matchday 20 would force them to serve an automatic one-match ban.

Bassey picked up yellow cards in matches against Manchester United, Manchester City, Aston Villa and Wolverhampton Wanderers, while Ndidi was cautioned against Crystal Palace, Arsenal, Bournemouth and Chelsea.

