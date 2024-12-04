Gokana LGA Kicks Off Mon-Dum  2024 Peace and Unity Cup

The Executive Chairman of Gokana Local Government Area, Chief Hon. Monday Dumiye, has reaffirmed his administration’s dedication to fostering peace and unity through sports.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of the Gokana Chairman’s Peace and Unity Cup competition, popularly known as Mon-Dum 2024, Chief Hon. Dumiye highlighted the unifying power of football.

“The overwhelming turnout at the stadium today is a testament to the peaceful atmosphere in our area and the unwavering support of the people for the leadership at both the state and local government levels,” he said.

The tournament, organized to promote harmony among Gokana communities, has garnered significant support. Special guest of honor and former Super Eagles captain Joseph Yobo, an illustrious Ogoni son, lauded the initiative.

Yobo pledged to nurture young talents discovered during the competition, stating, “As a proud Ogoni son, I am dedicated to contributing to the growth of young talents from our community.”

The Peace and Unity Cup is not just a sporting event but a vital platform for inspiring youth, promoting social cohesion, and celebrating the rich cultural heritage of Gokana.