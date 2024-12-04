FA Cup Draw: Arsenal To Host Man Utd, Chelsea, Others Discover Opponents
The FA Cup third-round draw took place on Monday. In the biggest match, Arsenal will face Manchester United.
Liverpool will host Accrington Stanley, while Tottenham will play Tamworth.
Manchester City will play against Salford City.
The fixtures will be played over the weekend of January 11.
FA Cup third round draw in full:
Norwich City vs Brighton
Manchester City vs Salford City
Millwall vs Dagenham & Redbridge
Liverpool vs Accrington Stanley
Bristol City vs Wolves
Preston North End vs Charlton Athletic
Middlesbrough vs Blackburn Rovers
Bournemouth vs West Brom
Mansfield Town vs Wigan Athletic
Tamworth vs Tottenham
Hull City vs Doncaster Rovers
Wycombe vs Portsmouth
Birmingham vs Lincoln
Leeds vs Harrogate
Nottingham Forest vs Luton
Sheffield United vs Cardiff
Ipswich vs Bristol Rovers