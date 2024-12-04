Less than a minute

FA Cup Draw: Arsenal To Host Man Utd, Chelsea, Others Discover Opponents

The FA Cup third-round draw took place on Monday. In the biggest match, Arsenal will face Manchester United.

Liverpool will host Accrington Stanley, while Tottenham will play Tamworth.

Manchester City will play against Salford City.

The fixtures will be played over the weekend of January 11.

FA Cup third round draw in full:

Norwich City vs Brighton

Manchester City vs Salford City

Millwall vs Dagenham & Redbridge

Liverpool vs Accrington Stanley

Bristol City vs Wolves

Preston North End vs Charlton Athletic

Middlesbrough vs Blackburn Rovers

Bournemouth vs West Brom

Mansfield Town vs Wigan Athletic

Tamworth vs Tottenham

Hull City vs Doncaster Rovers

Wycombe vs Portsmouth

Birmingham vs Lincoln

Leeds vs Harrogate

Nottingham Forest vs Luton

Sheffield United vs Cardiff

Ipswich vs Bristol Rovers