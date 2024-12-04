EPL: I Was Disappointed – Van Nistelrooy Reveals Conversation With Amorim Before Man Utd Exit

Leicester City manager, Ruud van Nistelrooy has revealed he had a conversation with Manchester United boss, Ruben Amorim before he left Old Trafford last month.

Van Nistelrooy acknowledged being “hurt” and “disappointed” by United’s decision to let him go.

The Dutchman was appointed interim manager after Erik ten Hag was fired. After Amorim arrived, he decided not to include Van Nistelrooy as part of his coaching staff.

“The moment I took over the interim job, what I said was I’m here to help United and to stay to help United, and I meant it.

“So I was disappointed, very much so, and it hurts that I had to leave,” Van Nistelrooy said.