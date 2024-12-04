Public Service Games 2024: Rivers State, A Peaceful, Hospitable Host – Engr. Ladong

The Sports Manager of Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security, Engr John Ladong has said they did not see bombs in Rivers State as were formerly rumored in Abuja, but that all they are now seeing during their stay in Rivers State, as participants in the ongoing 43rd Edition of Public Service Games in Rivers State is a very peaceful State, with hospitable people.

Engr John Ladong spoke to News Angle Editor, in an exclusive interview shortly after his team, Federal Ministry of Agriculture & Food Security played against Federal Ministry of Works at the Port Harcourt Club Football Field in Port Harcourt last Saturday.

Federal Ministry of Agriculture won in the game with 5 goals, while Federal Ministry of Works Abuja scored zero.

He said his contingent arrived Rivers State on 27th of November, and observed that initially, they were scared about news they hear in Abuja of bombs and crisis, but noted that their coming here for this Public Service Games, has shown the reality on ground in the State.

“We thought earlier while in Abuja that there were bombs in Port Harcourt, with crisis. But our coming here has proved all that wrong. The reality of what we are seeing is that Port Harcourt, and Rivers State is peaceful. The people are hospitable”, Engr. Ladong explained.

He said that though they are here for a Public Civil Service Games, but he and few others have taken out time to do short tour of the adjoining LGAs, to parts of Port Harcourt, upward of 60 KMs, but in all our travels, we did not see any issue of conflict or crisis.

” There are no issues, either during the day or at night”, the Sports Manager, Federal Ministry of Agri & Food Security, Engr John Ladong stated.

He said that his Ministry were presently featuring in 12 games, including in football, swimming, badminton, table tennis, scramble, chess, drought and ayo among others.

We came with high hopes, and so far, no injuries”, he stated.

He however expressed optimism that his Ministry will finish well in other events.

He expressed gratitude to Rivers State Government for hosting the 43rd Edition of Public Service Games in Port Harcourt.

Meanwhile, it could be recalled that on Sunday, December 1st, 2024, during the official opening ceremony at Sharks Stadium in Port Harcourt, Federal Ministry of Agriculture & Food Security during the parade won Bronze Medal @ the Parade.

In an interview, Engr Ladong applauded the performance of his contingents, and used the occasion to attribute their positive strides to the support and encouragements given to them by the Hon. Minister of Agriculture & Food Security, Senator ABUBAKAR Kyari, Minister of State, Dr Aliyu Sabiu.

He also thank Mr Temi Tope Peters Fashedemi, Permanent Secretary, and Mrs Module, Director, Human Resource, in the Ministry of Agriculture for their support.