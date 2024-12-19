NOSDRA Boss, Engr. Woke Conducts Emergency Evaluation of SPDC’s Oil Spill Response In Bonny

The Director General of the National Oil Spillage Detection and Response Agency (NOSDRA), Engr. Chukwuemeka Woke, along with his senior management team, conducted a critical assessment visit to the Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC) in Port Harcourt.

This urgent visit aimed to evaluate SPDC’s comprehensive efforts in managing the recent oil spill incident in Bonny, which subsequently affected the Oyorokot community in Andoni Local Government Area.

The discussion centered around the effectiveness of SPDC’s initial intervention and the ongoing measures to contain and mitigate the spill’s impact on local communities.

Engr. Woke expressed appreciation for SPDC’s proactive steps, emphasizing the importance of not just stopping further leakage but also alleviating community distress and preventing the spill’s spread.

Engr. Woke stated, “Our presence here ahead of the Joint Investigation Visit (JIV) scheduled for tomorrow underscores our commitment to ensuring the site’s readiness for addressing the containment strategies.

It is imperative that we assess both the immediate measures and long-term plans to manage and remediate the spill’s effects.”

Throughout the visit, NOSDRA underscored its dual role of environmental stewardship and rapid response capability.

Engr. Woke highlighted their recent provisional approval for the use of dispersants to control the spill, reinforcing NOSDRA’s dedication to minimizing ecological damage and collaborating closely with industry partners for effective solutions.

Further emphasizing NOSDRA’s concern over potential shoreline breaches, Dr. Sola Oladipo, Director of Planning, Policy Analysis and Research reinforced the agency’s focus on preventing further environmental degradation and safeguarding national interests.

In response, Engr. Abatam Nwosu, Commander of Emergency Response at Shell Nigeria, reiterated SPDC’s commitment to prioritizing community safety and environmental protection.

“Our protocols are stringent, focusing first on human safety and environmental integrity,” said Engr. Nwosu.

“We’ve enacted multiple responsive actions, including containment via maritime vessels, though pinpointing leak origins in open waters is complex.

We are working in alignment with NOSDRA and appreciate continued support, especially in conducting source analysis.”

He further elaborated on the complexities involved, mentioning potential additional spillage from another operator pipeline and the necessity for analytical sampling to ascertain spill origins amidst multiple operational activities offshore. The delegation, including Mr. Ime Ekanem, Assistant Director, Zonal Head, Port Harcourt Zonal Office, concluded the visit with a reinforced commitment to sustained cooperation, aiming to enhance both immediate response measures and long-term environmental recovery strategies