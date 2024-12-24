COG7 Ends 2024 Annual Camp Meeting In Style As Bro. Felix Obuah Empowers Members

The 2024 Annual Camp Meeting of the Church of God (Seventh Day), Rivers Conference, concluded in grand style on Sunday, December 22, 2024. The event left a lasting impression, thanks to the remarkable generosity of Bro. Felix Amaechi Obuah, the Coordinator of the Abuja Metropolitan Municipal Council (AMMC).

Bro. Obuah, known for his philanthropic spirit, brightened the lives of over 37 ministers and countless members by providing substantial financial support to ensure the camp meeting was unforgettable.

The highlight of the event was the distribution of cash gifts to various groups and individuals. A breakdown of the largesse revealed that ₦20,000 each was given to 200 elderly men and women aged 70 and above, ₦100,000 each to those aged 80 years and above, and ₦500,000 each to 15 different choirs that graced the camp meeting. An astounding ₦18 million was shared among the ministers, ensuring they felt deeply appreciated for their service.

The 15 choirs, including male and female elderly groups, were equally celebrated for their moving ministrations. Their participation added a unique vibrancy to the camp, making it a spiritually uplifting experience for all attendees.

Families left the event jubilant, offering heartfelt prayers for Bro. Obuah. Many described his gesture as an answer to prayers and a testament to his unwavering commitment to community building.

Speaking about his motivation, Bro. Felix Obuah said, “Giving is a blessing, and I am humbled to be a vessel through which God’s blessings can flow to His people. This camp meeting is a time of spiritual renewal, and it is only fitting that we support and celebrate the people who dedicate themselves to making it impactful. My prayer is that these gifts bring joy and encouragement to everyone.”

The atmosphere was electric as attendees shared testimonies of how Bro. Obuah’s generosity had transformed their camp meeting experience. The 2024 Camp Meeting will undoubtedly be remembered as a time of divine blessings and tangible expressions of love.