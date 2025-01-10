Gov Fubara, Royal Fathers Parky Over Peace, Security In Rivers

Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, has reassured traditional rulers of prompt response to their calls on his administration, especially when issues bordering on the peace, security, development and well-being of people in their domains are concerned.

He said that as a government that operates an open door policy and listens, it is committed to the pact with Rivers people to ensure a good life for all.

Governor Fubara gave the assurance while declaring open the 119th/120th Combined Quarterly General Meeting of the Rivers State Council of Traditional Rulers (RSCTR) at its Secretariat in Port Harcourt on Tuesday.

The Governor explained that his administration is about the people because it is sustained by their unalloyed support and the grace of God.

It is for such conviction, he said, the administration is committed to protecting, preserving and promoting the interests of all people in the State without betraying their confidence and trust.

He said, “As you are aware, after the Local Government Councils, traditional rulers are the best partners that we have to translate the development aspirations of the grassroots into reality. You are, therefore, an indispensable development partner to the State Government. As such, you must work with the State Government to advance peace, security, and progress of your domains.”

Governor Fubara also said: “You also have a responsibility to promote government policies and programmes, uphold the rule of law, and mobilize your people and resources to create an enabling environment for development to take place.

“The good news is that you have a Governor and Government in us who are able, ready and willing to work with all of you to actualize our collective vision for a peaceful and secure State with the best socio-economic environment and opportunities for all.”

Governor Fubara appealed to the monarchs to be loyal and faithful to the government while also supporting courses that advance the development of the State, its people and communities to become the envy of other States, adding that available resources have been managed in the last 16 months for maximum development impact and visible to everybody to see as modest achievements.

He said, “And as I stated in my budget speech yesterday (Monday), we are poised to deliver many more policies, programmes, and projects to accelerate the pace of development and improve the well-being of our people in 2025, in line with our budget objectives of fostering inclusive economic growth and development.

“Let me assure you that with us and our commitments, things can only get better for Rivers State and all its residents, and we will not rest until we accomplish all our campaign promises with the help of God, your prayers, and the support of our people.”

Governor Fubara commended the exemplary leadership and strong commitment shown by His Majesty, Eze Chike Amadi Worlu-Wodo in fostering unity, peace and progress in Rivers State, expressing delight that there is already a profound unity in the Rivers State Traditional Rulers Council with an open and transparent Council where every Royal Father, irrespective of status, has a sense of belonging.

The Governor said, “I can also see that His Majesty has by his leadership style, restored dignity and respect to the traditional institution in Rivers State. And so, I am happy that I made the right leadership choice, and even more elated that we now have a Traditional Rulers’ Council that is committed to its responsibilities and respected nationally for being pragmatic, non-partisan, and considers the collective interest of Rivers State above all others.”

Governor Fubara emphasised that traditional rulers are held in high esteem, assuring that he will do nothing to disrespect, emasculate or sideline them in the scheme of things as long as they do not denigrate the sanctity of the traditional institution or bring themselves into collision with either the government or the law.

He also stated that no Local Government Council will be allowed to disregard the monarchs’ input on issues concerning the peace, security and development of their kingdoms, noting: “I, therefore, urge you to work with your local government councils and the security agencies to maintain law and order, and rid your communities of crimes and criminal elements, whose conduct is inimical to the security of lives, property and investments”.

In his address, Chairman of Rivers State Council of Traditional Rulers, His Majesty, Eze Chike Amadi Worlu-Wodo, noted with delight that Governor Fubara has brought back the glorious old days by providing Christmas bonus to civil servants and financial assistance to stakeholders, and traditional rulers.

Eze Worlu-Wodo, who is also the Eze Oha Apara IV of Apara Kingdom, stated that, for nearly one month, Governor Fubara inaugurated and also flagged-off numerous projects to showcase milestones achieved, saying, “It is pertinent that we use the opportunity of this meeting to appeal to all our people in politics across all divides to allow peace to reign in the State because it is only when we have peace that investors will come to invest in our State. Then, jobs will be created for our teeming youths, not in a crisis-ridden environment which some unpatriotic elements want to create.”

Eze Worlu-Wodo also said: “Information reaching us, Your Excellency, is that very soon, Nigerians, local and foreign investors, and tourists from various parts of the world will begin to tap into the endless marine resources of the Blue Economy of our State as the Ngo Town to Oyorokoto- Atlantic Road in Andoni Local Government Area, which is currently being constructed, will soon be commissioned.” Delivering his welcome address, Rivers State Commissioner for Chieftaincy and Community Affairs, Engr Charles Amadi, said that Governor Fubara has not only provided immense support to the council but has demonstrated unblemished respect for traditional rulers in the State.