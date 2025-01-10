Prof. Odu Congratulates Gov Fubara For Winning Primary Healthcare Leadership Challenge Award

Rivers State Deputy Governor and Chairman of the Rivers State Task Force on Primary Healthcare Prof. Ngozi Nma Odu has congratulated the State Chief Executive, Sir Dr Siminalayi Fubara for winning the Primary Healthcare Leadership Challenge Award for the South- South Zone.

Prof. Odu congratulated the Governor during the 4th Quarterly Review Meeting of the Task Force on Primary Healthcare at the Government House in Port Harcourt, on Monday, 30th December, 2024.

The Deputy Governor who also applauded members of the Task Force for their diligence and commitment to duties said.

“It is a thing that brought so much pride to all of us, we knew we were going to win something but it was more exciting when we emerged the overall winner in South- South”.

Prof. Odu who disclosed that most of the states that won previously did not win, expressed delight that Rivers State had won back to back.

She urged them not to fold their arms but redouble their efforts to ensure they tidy up all loose ends to continue to excel because other States are also eager to win the prize.

“Let us rekindle our efforts and begin to do even more knowing that every other person is striving to get the award. Congratulations to every one of us”. The Deputy Governor quipped.