Omuma Council Boss Promises To Synergize With Other Stakeholders To Move Council Area Forward

It was celebration galore in Eberi, headquarters of Omuma LGA of Rivers state penultimate weekend when a mammoth crowd had gathered at ” Akashia square” Eberi, to celebrate the 2024 edition of the annual Omuma Cultural Festival.

Apart from the cultural dancing competition among the Communities, the event was also used to award chieftaincy titles to deserving personalities who have contributed to the development of the area.

Those awarded with chieftaincy titles included: Chief (Hon) Promise Reginald as Eze Ugochinyere I of Omumaland; Chief (Barr) Kenneth Okere as Eze chimere I of Omumaland;

Chief(Barr) Innocent Azuogu as Eze chimezuru I of Omumaland; Chief (Hon) Chibuike Peters as Eze Enyioma I of Omumaland and Chief Festus Onu (Furotex MD) as Eze Aka ejiemeuzor I of Omumaland.

The chairman of the occasion and former member of the RSHA,, Chief (Hon) Emeka Nwogu in his opening remarks commended the Omuma monarch for the innovation and solicited for the peoples support for him.

The Royal father of the day and Oba of Ogbaland, King (Barr) Nwachukwu Nnam Obi III praised his Omuma counterpart, HRM King (Barr) Onyekachi Amaonwu, (Eze Eberi Ugo IX) of Omuma Ancient kingdom and chairman, Omuma Area Council of Traditional Rulers for his leadership qualities which he noted has brought peace, unity, security and even development to the area since the monarch ascended the throne.

He advised that every reasonable leader should be prepared to use his/her position to add values to his/her followers, observing that from the excitement in the air, it is obvious that the monarch is on the right track and urged his subjects to continue supporting him to attract more developments to the area as according to him peace and security is panacea to development. He further urged him to continue to place premium on his people’s welfare.

The Ogba monarch also used the opportunity to commend the Omuma Council boss, Rt. Hon Promise Reginald, observing that it was obvious that the youthful chairman has demonstrated capacity and zeal on his assignment, quoting that indeed when the righteous rules, the people rejoice and appealed for synergy among the stakeholders to support their monarch advance their course.

He also commended Hon Reginald for his humility and loyalty to constituted authority especially the revered traditional institution which he noted, has propelled him to his present position. He equally used the chance to commend the Rivers state governor, Sir (Dr) Siminalayi Fubara for providing them conducive environment for them to excel.

The Ogba monarch further informed the gathering of the cultural link between the Ogba and Omuma people, promising to sustain the relationship for their mutual benefit.

The Omuma Council chairman who spoke on behalf of the other awardees thanked the authorities and Omuma people for finding them worthy for recognition and promised to abide by their rules. He also said they will not relent in upholding those qualities that identified them for recognition for the peace, unity and progress of Omuma land.

Chief Reginald further pledged their commitment to synergize with other stakeholders to move the area to greater heights and appealed for cooperation from the people. He listed some of the selfless projects the monarch has embarked on for the Omuma people to include the building and equipping of the Omuma Traditional Rulers Council and Nigerian Civil Defence and Security offices and donated to the government which has been commissioned by state governor.

The Council Boss also used the opportunity to commend their monarch for his leadership style which he noted, has harmonised all the strata of administration for their benefit and pledged the total support of the Omuma people to him. He stated “Your Majesty, your tireless efforts, unwavering dedication and unrelenting passion have left indelible mark in our minds”; he assured him.

In a press interview, the Omuma monarch, HRM King (Barr) Onyekachi Amaonwu thanked God for yet another successful celebration, adding that he is commited to the peace, unity and well-being of his people. He informed that the ceremony which he instituted eight (8) years ago is not only to revive their culture but to provide the people relaxation opportunity during the yuletide and as well engage the youths meaningfully. The monarch used the opportunity to commend the state governor, Sir (Dr) Siminalayi Fubara for not only providing them enabling environment but for all he has achieved for Omuma people and reaffirmed their unalloyed support to his administration.