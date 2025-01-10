Ma Onwubiko Celebrates Traditional Retirement In Grand Style

Abiriba Enachioke Ancient Kingdom, a sleeping town in Ohafia LGA of Abia state which prides itself as “Small London” came alive on Sunday,29th and Monday, 30th December, 2024 as friends and well-wishers came from far and near to celebrate with Mother Mercy Onwubiko during her Traditional Retirement ceremony from communal services.

This tradition, they stated, is practiced by virtually all the towns and communities in the old Bende division of Abia state under different names whereby organized age grades are retired from active communal services after attaining between 60 to 65 years of age

The ceremony according to Chief (Dr) Eze Nkata, a patriarch of the Onwubiko family is organized every four years for subsequent mature age grades by the community for official communal retirement from active services or contributions and the retirees then assume advisory status in the community.

Speaking with newsmen at the event, the excited celebrant, Mother-In-Isreal Mercy Onwubiko explained that her own celebration is unique in the sense that she is the only surviving one out of her seven siblings to attained this age and is celebrating, having lost five of them mysteriously to death before their time.

She thanked God Almighty for breaking the evil yoke through her, hence the elaborate celebration. She explained further that “different towns and local government areas in this our Bende division tag the event with various names. In Abiriba here, we call it “Ime Uche”.

The celebrant further disclosed that every age grade in their active years must identify and embark on one project in the community to execute since they believe in communal effort in developing their town.

“We don’t wait for the government to provide needed facilities for us but compete among our age grades for its provision. For instance, she recalled, ” in our own age grade, the OKEZIE AGE GRADE, we built a storey building that serves Nursing and Midwifery training in Abiriba “; she declared.

Mama Onwubiko said she is overjoyed to have attained this all important age alive and in good health hence the elaborate celebration and used the opportunity to express her gratitude to all and sundry who travelled from far and wide to honour her family especially members of her Eternal Sacred Order of the Cherubim and Seraphim Church (ESOCS) from Port Harcourt, Rivers state. She prayed God Almighty to reward them in many folds.

In his contribution, one of her sons, Prince Dimson Onwubiko disclosed that with the successful celebration of his dear mother on this life long achievement, God has indeed opened more doors of favour for the family.

He informed that the implication of the event is that his mother will no longer stress herself again both in the family and the community hence the gift items by her elated relations to her in form of gratuity to keep her comfortable for life. Highlights of the event was presentation of gift items to the celebrant which included a highlander jeep for her mobility, a duplex, a trunk box full of expensive clothes and other items.