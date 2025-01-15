Enabulele Dissolves Edo Sports Associations Boards

The Executive Chairman, Edo state Sports Commission, Hon Amadin Desmond Enabulele has dissolved all sports association’s boards except the Football Association.

The Edo Sports Commission boss announced the dissolution of the affected boards on Friday during a meeting with the associations’ chairmen at the Media Center, Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, Benin.

Hon Enabulele commended the chairmen and their members for their contributions so far and requested the congregation to elect a representative amongst them to be their representative at the sports commission board as stipulated in the statue that established the Edo State Sports Commission

He told the associations’ chairmen and secretaries that the Sports Commission under his watch is in a hurry to make impact in the pursuit of the agenda for speedy development set by Governor Okpebhole’s administration

According to him, those who have been effective among the chairmen would be considered to return to continue their good work while those that performed below par would be replaced.

“We decided to dissolve the existing boards of various sports associations we met except the Edo Football Association which statutorily we cannot dissolve.

“Our decision to dissolve the affected sports associations is not political, but borne out of our genuine desire to have effective and result oriented board chairmen that can deliver. Some of them are not even in the country and not in touch with the association.

“We actually need men and women that are committed to sports development to be our chairmen . We have discovered that some of our former chairmen were far from the associations they represented.

It can’t be business as usual. However, we have considered that those who have been effective should return as chairmen while the poorly performed ones will be replaced. We want the best for ourselves.

“We hope to reconstitute new boards with chairmen within a week and those coming must be experienced sportsmen who have passion and the drive to attract sponsorship and support for the associations to succeed,” Hon Enabulele emphasized.

Meanwhile, Barrister Walter Imodemhen chairman, Edo Hockey Association has been elected as Sports Associations representative in the Edo State Sports Commission Executive Board.

He was returned unopposed in the process before the dissolution of the boards. Dr Walter’s election into the Commission board is an indication that he will return as Hockey Association chairman.