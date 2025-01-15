Chelle Vows Super Eagles ‘ll Score Plenty Goals

Eric Sékou Chelle has promised to reinstate the Super Eagles’ reputation as a high-scoring team, a declaration bound to excite Nigerian fans and star forwards Victor Osimhen, Ademola Lookman, and Victor Boniface, Soccernet.ng reports.

The Malian tactician made this vow during his unveiling as the 37th head coach of Nigeria’s national team at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium in Abuja.

Chelle, 47, emphasised his commitment to building an attacking philosophy that would yield plenty of goals.

“I love scoring goals. My teams are never lacking in goals, and the Super Eagles will be no exception – we will score goals,” Chelle said during the event.

This philosophy aligns perfectly with the wealth of attacking talent available to Nigeria.

Victor Osimhen, the nation’s second-highest goalscorer with 23 goals in 39 appearances, has been in scintillating form for Galatasaray this season, registering 10 goals and four assists in just 13 league matches.

Chelle’s coaching staff includes assistant Hadi Taboubi, physical trainer Thomas Gornourec, and goalkeeper coach Jean Daniel Padovani. Having managed Algerian side MC Oran and lower-league French clubs, Chelle now faces the task of restoring Nigeria’s footballing glory on both continental and global stages.