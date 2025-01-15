Chelle To Meet Osimhen, Ndidi, Simon, Others Next Week

Eric Chelle will fly to Europe next week to speak with some senior members of the Super Eagles team.

Chelle, who was unveiled by the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) in Abuja on Monday, will spend time with the home-based Super Eagles, who are training for the upcoming 2024 African Nations Championship (CHAN), before departing for Europe this weekend.

The 47-year-old will make his first visit to Nantes winger Moses Simon in France.

The Malian will also pay visits to Victor Osimhen in Turkey, as well as other top players in England and Germany.

Chelle is anticipated to return to Nigeria by the end of the month, having completed his European trip. The former Mali defender will join the Home Eagles to CHAN 2024, where he will serve a supervisory role.