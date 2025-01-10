Rivers First Lady Celebrates With Christmas Day Babies, Mothers At UPTH, RSUTH

Wife of the Rivers State Governor, Lady Valerie Siminalayi Fubara, has advised parents to inculcate the fear of God in their children and wards as they strive to discharge their onerous responsibilities in their families and the State.

Lady Valerie Fubara gave the advice when she visited the University of Port Harcourt Teaching Hospital (UPTH) and Rivers State University Teaching Hospital (RSUTH) in Port Harcourt to felicitate babies born on Christmas Day as well as the Port Harcourt Children’s Home, Borokiri, where she celebrated with the children on Wednesday.

The Governor’s wife shared gifts to the Christmas Baby in UPTH, Baby Sammy Obayegbona and that of RSUTH, Baby Kate Saviour as well as other children in the wards.

Lady Fubara noted, “I will say parents, we should fear God, we should love God. Once you have the fear of the Lord, you don’t need to be advised; it checkmates you. When you are doing something that is wrong, it will tell you that what you are doing is wrong.

“And also, as mothers, it is very important we support our husbands; support them in prayers, support them in other ways that we know we can support them. It is very important.”

She thanked God for the safe delivery of the children, just as she congratulated their parents, and urged them to train the children in the fear of God, while praying that they become sources of blessing to their parents.

She said, “I want to say: to God be all the glory. Today, by the special grace of God, I am here again to celebrate Christmas with all of you. I am also most elated because of the birth of these babies, because we all know that Christmas was when Jesus Christ was born. So, these children are also gifts to the State. We say congratulations to the parents.

“I will say thank God that their mothers are healthy and the babies are also healthy. We say let God’s name be praised forever, and we pray that these children will grow from strength to strength, in wisdom and fear of the Lord. God will bless their parents and provide for them so that they will train them in the fear of God. The Bible says: train up a child in the way he should go, and when he is old, he will not depart from it. These children will be a source of blessing to you, and open doors in the name of Jesus, Amen”, she noted.

At the Port Harcourt Children’s Home, the wife of the Governor, who danced and rejoiced with the children, pointed out that her visit was to see how the children are faring, given the fact that her late mother once provided service at the juvenile home.

She said, “As a child, my mother used to work here, the juvenile home. The last time I came here was in 1985. So, you can imagine how long I have been here. So, I thought I really needed to visit this place today, because I have this soft touch for this place. I think it is better for me to come and see things for myself to know how the State’s children are doing, if they are well taken care of. This is very important to the state government.”

In his remarks at the University of Port Harcourt Teaching Hospital, Choba near Port Harcourt, the Chairman, Medical Advisory Committee, Prof Datonye Alasia, who represented the Chief Medical Director, said the Christmas Baby, Baby Sammy, born to the family of Mr and Mrs Sammy Obayegbona, was delivered at about 1am and weighs 3.6kg.

At the Rivers State University Teaching Hospital, Port Harcourt, the Chief Medical Director, Prof Chizindu Alikor explained that the Christmas Baby, Baby Kate Saviour, born to the family of Mr and Mrs Saviour Enefiok Etim, was delivered at 6.38am, weighing 3.1kg. Parents of the Christmas Baby born at the University of Port Harcourt Teaching Hospital, Choba near Port Harcourt, Mr and Mrs Sammy Obayegbona; and the one at the Rivers State University Teaching Hospital, Port Harcourt, Mr and Mrs Saviour Enefiok Etim, expressed gratitude to the wife of the Governor for her kind gesture, and for sharing in the blessings of their babies with gifts and cash.