Gov Fubara Eulogizes Sen. Mbata @ 65

…Says “You’ve Shown Courage”

Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, has described Senator John Azuta Mbata, who previously represented Rivers East Senatorial District at the National Assembly, as an amazing and outstanding leader who had not shied away standing on the side of truth in defence of Rivers State.

Governor Fubara made the remark when he paid a visit to Senator Mbata, who hosted him and some leaders of the State on his 65th birthday at his residence along Nwanuna Street, Mgbuoba Community in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area on Friday.

The Governor said it takes a man of integrity and love for the State to stand on the path of truth, describing Senator Mbata as such a person because of his love for the continual progress of the State.

He said, “As we join to mark this day with you, I want you to know that we appreciate your support for us. It takes a man who has integrity, not the one that will hear when people are talking publicly, but the real one to stand on the path of truth, and you have shown it in this State. We appreciate that.

“We want to also assure you that we will continue to work with you, to support you to make sure that in this State together, we will get to that Promised Land.”

Governor Fubara described Sen Mbata as a very rear person who, in the midst of his splendor, not only of the wealth he inherited but also those acquired by dint of hard work, have continued to show humility.

The Governor said: “No wonder, whoever crosses your path always have positive things to say. I want to wish you good health and more blessings. You know David (of the Bible) was blessed that even in his old age, he was still receiving a lot of honours.

“So, I want the blessings of God that added no sorrow to continue to be your portion. To the family, Daddy is marking his birthday. He has lived a good life: life with reputation; so that people will also make reference just like they make to that of his father. Let it also be so with his own children. Make him proud.”

Governor Fubara also proposed the toast, and wished the celebrant good health and longevity of life.

Highlights of the occasion were the cutting of the 65th birthday cake and intercessory prayers offered by the former National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Uche Secondus. The Governor was joined at the event by Speaker, Rivers State House of Assembly, Rt Hon Victor Oko-Jumbo; Chief of Staff, Government House, Dr Edison Ehie; members of House of Representatives: Hon Awaji-Inombek Abiante, Boniface Emerengwa, Anderson Igbiks, Umezuruike Manuchim; Chairman, PDP Board of Trustees (BOTs), Sen Adolphus Wabara; Sen Bennett Birabi; Senator Lee Maeba; former National Chairman, Peoples Democratic Party, Prince Uche Secondus; former Transport Minister, Dr Abiye Sekibo; Chief Theodore Georgewill; Chief Ambrose Nwuzi; Chief Orits Oyiri; Chief Mike Elechi; Dr Tamunosis Gogo-Jaja; some members of State Executive Council; some Local Government Council chairmen; and other top politicians and political office holders, among others.