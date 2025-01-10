We Need To Work Together In S’South To Achieve Regional Dev, Gov Fubara Insists

Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, has challenged Governors of South-South States to be amenable to fostering enduring synergy among themselves and embrace measures that will drive sustainable development of the Niger Delta region collectively.

Governor Fubara made the challenge when he received the Governor of Bayelsa State, Senator Douye Diri, who led a delegation of some leaders of his State on a Christmas visit to Government House, Port Harcourt on Saturday.

He pointed to the danger of a lack of collaboration and mutual relationship between the sister states in the region, which manifest more in the difficulty experienced in having an enduring and meaningful development in the region.

Governor Fubara acknowledged that more Bayelsans live in Rivers, even if they work in Bayelsa, which underscores the need for broad-based approach to issues of security, connectivity and other areas that can make living, business pursuit and commutation easier.

The Rivers State Governor said: “In fact, one of the assignments I will want His Excellency, Governor of Bayelsa to carry on with this: let us strengthen the BRACED Commission.

“The BRACED Commission has the interest of our zone. So, we can’t talk about development, solving crime issues in Rivers State; because if you solve only that of Rivers State, those criminals might run to Akwa Ibom State and in the night, they will come back and commit criminal acts.

“So, it must be something that, while we are doing something here, that same synergy must be in Akwa Ibom, Cross River, Bayelsa, Delta and Edo states. That is the only way we can get solution to our problems.

I think you have to really take up this assignment, and see what we can record before we leave; because the only thing that can speak for us is those things we have added that will bring changes in the lives of our people.”

Governor Fubara thanked his colleague-Governor for the Christmas visit, which shows the synergy and mutual strength they both share as governments in providing good leadership to our people, and expressed the belief that together, they will commit to protect all national assets in both states that advance the national economy.

Governor Fubara insisted: “We have a responsibility, as leaders of these two states, to protect the oil resources. The oil investments, both the ones offshore, the ones onshore and within the pipelines, must be protected. It is important to do so, and we are doing our best for that.

“Are we even talking about the amount of money we spend for internal security to make sure that there is peace, knowing how volatile our region is? So, please, we will continue to do it, not because there is anything we want to gain personally. If there is no peace, there can’t be development.

“You can imagine what we went through in the days of militancy. I am so happy today that our region, more especially, Bayelsa and Rivers States, are no longer what they used to call us. God has sent that trouble to some other areas.

“So, we are now at peace. It is because we surrendered this situation to the hands of Almighty God. There is nothing God cannot do, when you believe in Him.”

Governor Fubara said that the prevailing peace in Rivers and Bayelsa States has been dedicated to God, who will continue to prosper both states.

Speaking, Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Douye Diri, said that in 2023, Governor Fubara, paid him a surprise Christmas visit in his country home, adding that since then, he had planned to reciprocate the gesture.

Senator Diri pointed to the common traits that have bonded people of the two states, which include ethnicity, culture, social and economic relationships, and praised Governor Fubara for his friendship. Governor Diri said: “But more importantly today, I like to also put on record that since you came on board, between our two states, it has been very peaceful.