Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, has said that God has proved Himself worthy as the Ultimate Liberator of the State and its people because He ensured total triumph over the political crisis and those behind it.

Governor Fubara spoke at the Christmas Ballad, which was hosted by the former Governor of Rivers State, Dr Peter Odili, at his residence in Old GRA, Port Harcourt City in Port Harcourt Local Government Area on Friday night.

The Governor stated that while the political antagonism lasted, God gave him a new perspective to leadership, adding that with the strength of support from Rivers people, he stopped seeing the crisis as a problem but as a necessary enabler in governance.

He said, “And not just because I want to accept it, I get stronger in this course every day when I look at the support I am getting from the true Rivers people.

“So, it is not me being strong. My strength is drawn from everyone of you that is here. You gave me the encouragement; you do the work for me; you make the calls for me. So, why won’t I stand up for you.

“But we also believe strongly that the ultimate game changer, the ultimate liberator, and the ultimate fighter still remains God Almighty. And because we have Him on our side, victory is assured.”

Governor Fubara said God is in control of the affairs of the State, adding that as they look forward to a very prosperous 2025, they should be assured that it will be better than what had been experienced.

He assured of the determination of his administration to make every succeeding year in the State better with remarkable records of progress, stressing that the excitement experienced among Rivers people during the Christmas celebrations is indicative of a brighter future ahead.

Governor Fubara, who vowed to continue to do what is right, said it is also delighting to see true leaders of the State and well-meaning Rivers people standing on the right side of history despite the pressures to surrender to tyranny and oppression.

He said, “I want to thank everyone, and I assure you that we will continue to run a government that will uplift the image of the State. We will not be tyrants.

“We will remember that what we are doing here today is a shift job, and that one day, our time will be up, and we’ll leave for another person to take over.

“And what is important is to allow the machine to keep running effectively, so that when the other person comes, he continues with that steam for progress in the State. So, I thank everyone of you for your support.” Governor Fubara prayed God to continue to fill the home of Dr Odili with love and peace while assuring that even if it may not be too easy on him as a human being, but he will try not to do anything that will bring any disgrace to Rivers State.