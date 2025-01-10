Chieftancy Installation: Dr. Ogbebor Crowned Enyi-Ohna 1 Of Alimini Isiokpo

In a significant ceremony last weekend, High Chief (Dr.) Felix Ogbebor, a prominent elder statesman and philanthropist known as Edo 1 of the Niger Delta, was bestowed the chieftaincy title of Enyi-Ohna 1 of Alimini-Isiokpo by the Wejia Dynasty in the ancient city of Isiokpo, Ikwerre Local Government Area, Rivers State.

During the coronation, Chief Ejikeme Erum praised Dr. Ogbebor for his humanitarian efforts and unwavering support for the community, highlighting his recent construction of a modern town hall for local meetings.

Chief Obisike Dan Wejia also acknowledged Dr. Ogbebor as a cherished friend of the community, noting his significant contributions to its development.

In his address following the installation, Dr. Ogbebor urged Nigerians to be patient with President Ahmed Bola Tinubu’s administration, expressing optimism for the nation’s future and economic recovery.

He advocated for a renewed focus on agriculture to ensure food security and proposed the establishment of a ‘National Forest Guard’ to protect forests and combat crime. Dr. Ogbebor emphasized that a nation’s greatness is reflected in its ability to produce sufficient food for its population and for export.