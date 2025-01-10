Uncategorized

CP Olugbenga Adepoju Adewole Assumes Office As New Commissioner Of Police In Rivers

R/S Commissioner of Police, Olugbenga Adepoju Adewole

The Rivers State Police Command has a new helmsman, in person of CP Olugbenga Adepoju Adewole, psc, mnips. with unique crime fighting strategies.

He assumed office on 2nd January , 2025, as the 47th Commissioner of Police, Rivers State Police Command.

He takes over from the former Commissioner of Police, CP Mustapha Mohammed Bala, psc, who was recently promoted to AIG and subsequently redeployed as Assistant Inspector-General of Police in-charge of Zone 6 Calabar.

Until his appointment, Olugbenga Adepoju was in-charge of the Department of Operations, Rivers State Police Command.

CP Olugbenga Adepoju Adewole hails from Ibadan Town in the Ibadan North/East Local Government Area of Oyo State.

He holds a Bachelor of Science Degree (Honours) in Psychology from the prestigious premier University of Ibadan in 1991. CP Olugbenga Adepoju was enlisted into the Nigeria Police Force on 10th June, 1994 as a Cadet Assistant Superintendent of Police.

