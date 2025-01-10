2025, Year Of Change For Nigeria, Says Prophet Wodu

In a prophetic New Year message delivered in Port Harcourt, the Presiding Pastor of Liberty Hour Ministry, Prophet Chikadibia John Wodu, has declared that 2025 will be a year of favor for Nigerians, as divine mercy and grace are expected to abound.

Addressing his congregation, Prophet Wodu acknowledged the blessings anticipated for the nation, but also warned of significant political upheaval.

He predicted that several prominent political figures in Nigeria may pass away, while Rivers State could face intensified crises stemming from former Local Government Chairmen and ongoing conflicts within the Rivers State House of Assembly, led by the Martins Amaewhule faction.

The prophet expressed concern that many church leaders might also face mortality this year due to moral failings and ungodly conduct.

He specifically highlighted the precarious situation of Governor Siminalayi Fubara, suggesting that the Federal Government may seek his removal, urging the public to engage in prayer.

In a note of optimism, Prophet Wodu anticipated widespread celebrations among the Igbo community with the potential unconditional release of Nnamdi Kanu.

However, he cautioned that the aviation sector could encounter difficulties, particularly with radar issues affecting operations.

The prophet further predicted the passing of a former Nigerian president and a South American leader, while also calling for prayers for former Governor Nyesom Wike and musician Davido to ward off illness. Concluding his message, Prophet Wodu urged prayers for Nigeria’s unity, warning of possible disintegration that could lead to the emergence of new nations from the current structure.