Opobo Elder Statesman Lauds Gov Fubara’s Christmas Bonus to Civil Servants

The Chairman of Opobo Elder Statesmen-4-Sim, Alabo Edwin Cockeye-Brown, has expressed appreciation to Rivers State governor, Amaopusenibo Siminalayi Fubara over his granting of #100,000 as Christmas bonus to the entire spectrum of civil servants across the State.

Speaking with journalists at his residence in Port Harcourt on Friday, Alabo Cockeye-Brown said the generous gesture from the governor undoubtedly brought joy and relief to many families during the festive season.

“In these challenging economic times, such initiatives are a testament to Governor Fubara’s commitment to the welfare of our public servants. It is a clear indication that he values their hard work and sacrifices, “he stated.

Alabo Cockeye-Brown, who is the Vice Chairman of Opobo Council of Alapu, emphasized the importance of supporting civil servants, who play a crucial role in the development and governance of the state.

“These men and women dedicate their lives to serving the public. The Christmas bonus is not just financial assistance; it’s a recognition of their relentless efforts and a way to uplift their spirits ahead of the New Year,” he added.

In addition to celebrating the Christmas bonus, Alabo Cockeye-Brown took the opportunity to congratulate Governor Fubara on being awarded the Public Office Holder of the Year 2024.

He said the recognition is well-deserved, adding that the governor has shown exceptional leadership and vision, steering the state towards progress and prosperity.

“His dedication to uplifting the lives of our citizens is commendable, and we are proud to have him leading us”, he said.

Alabo Cockeye-Brown also called on other leaders in the state to follow Fubara’s example, stressing the need for collaborative efforts to enhance public service delivery and improve the living standards of the people. “Let us work together to ensure that every citizen feels the impact of good governance,” he urged.