Customs Zone C Coordinator Decorates, Applauds Newly Promoted Officers

The Zonal Coordinator, Zone C of the Nigeria Customs Service headquarters in Port Harcourt Rivers State ACG SK Dangaladima, Wednesday feted the newly promoted officers of the zone..

In his welcome address, ACG Dangaladima stated that “Today, we gather not just to decorate individuals with new ranks but to honour hard work, dedication, and the unwavering commitment to the service and our nation.”

He added that Promotion is not just a reward for past achievements but a call to greater responsibility, higher expectations, and a renewed commitment to excellence.

He insisted that as “officers and men of the Nigeria Customs Service, we are the custodians of our nation’s borders, the guardians of trade facilitation, and the enforcers of fiscal policies.” Noting that “the roles we play impact the very fabric of Nigeria’s economic growth and security.”

He commended those promoted for their diligence, perseverance, and professionalism. Even as he emphasized that their elevation is a testament to their integrity, hard work, and alignment with the vision of Customs great service.

While admonishing them, he reiterated that “with this new rank comes a challenge- a challenge to lead, inspire, and uphold the values of accountability, transparency, and efficiency.”

Speaking further, he said “You are now not only representatives of this institution but also role models to your colleagues and the younger officers who aspire to follow in your footsteps.”

The Customs boss urged them to remember that leadership is not about power but service.

“It is about making decisions that align with the greater good, fostering teamwork and leading by example. The success of our service depends on how well we adapt to challenges, leverage modern technology and remain vigilant in combating smuggling, fraud, and other threats to national development”, he said.

While extending his heartfelt gratitude to the families and friends of the promoted officers, he thanked them for their support, sacrifices, and encouragement noting that such are instrumental in their journey.

“Today, we also celebrate you because behind every successful officer, is a family that stands as his pillar of strength.”

He advised that as they move forward, they should recommit themselves to the vision of the Nigeria Customs Service—a vision of professionalism, efficiency, and unwavering service to our beloved nation.

“Let today’s ceremony inspire us all to strive for greater heights, knowing that our contributions are integral to the progress of Nigeria.”

Concluding, he used the medium to thank the Comptroller General, CGC BASHIR ADEWALE ADENIYI, MFR, psc (+) and his management team for their continual support, encouragement, and CGC Adeniyi’s practical policies that have advanced Customs productivity and human capacity.

However, he congratulated the newly promoted officers once again asking them to wear their new ranks with pride, humility, and a sense of purpose telling them that the road ahead would require resilience, but he was confident that they would rise to every occasion and deliver on the trust that has been placed in them.

Speaking to journalists on the sideline of the event, the chapter Chairman, Association of the Nigeria Licensed Customs Agents ANLCA, Onne seaport, Mr. Mike Ebeatu,said he was grateful that his chapter Port Harcourt Area II Command Onne produced the highest number of Deputy Comptrollers of Customs promoted to Comptrollers.

He noted that in the history of the Area 11 Command, it was the first time such has happened.

He praised God for the achievements while enjoining the newly promoted officers and men to live to their expectations insisting that to whom much is given, much is expected.

For those who were not promoted this time, Ebeatu said they should wait for their time as according to him, promotion comes only from God. Present at the occasion include, all the Customs Area Controllers in the Zone, members of the Association of Nigerian Licensed Customs Agents ANLCA, Eastern Zone, Port police, Nigerian Immigration Service, NDLEA, retired Customs chiefs Bonded Terminal Operators among others.