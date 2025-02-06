Peter Obi Congratulates Tems On Grammy Win

The 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, has congratulated Nigerian singer, Tems, on her victory at the 67th annual Grammy Awards.

DAILY POST reports that Tems’ ‘Love Me Jeje’ won the Best African Music Performance award over “Tomorrow” (Yemi Alade), “MMS” (Asake & Wizkid), “Sensational” (Chris Brown featuring Davido & Lojay), and “Higher” (Burna Boy), on Sunday.

Reacting in a statement shared via his X handle on Monday, Obi also celebrated the other Nigerian artists who were nominated in various categories despite missing out on the awards.

“I extend my hearty congratulations to our Nigerian Afrobeats star, Tems @temsbaby , who just secured her second Grammy Award with her win in the Best African Music Performance category.

“I also rejoice with Nigeria’s entertainment industry and other Nigerian artists who were nominated for different awards in their respective categories,” the statement partly read. Obi reiterated that he’s committed to “building a nation that fosters growth among the youths and helps them discover and harness their individual talents for national productivity.”