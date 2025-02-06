News

Each Ward To Get Functional Primary Healthcare Centre Across 23 LGAs Of Rivers State

Rivers State Deputy Governor, Prof. (Mrs.) Ngozi Nma Odu (3rd Right), flanked by the Honourable Commissioner for Health, Dr. Adaeze Chidinma Oreh (2nd Right) exchanging pleasantries with Nursing Mothers during Flag-off of the Revitalization of 135 Primary Healthcare Centres in the State, with them is the Executive Secretary of the State Healthcare Board, Dr. Kinikanwo Innocent Green (3rd Left), at the Rumueme Model Primary Healthcare Center

The Rivers State Government has reaffirmed its unwavering commitment to provide quality healthcare that is accessible to the Rivers People.

Governor Siminalayi Fubara reaffirmed this during the Flag-Off of the renovation and upgrading of 135 Primary Healthcare Facilities in 135 Wards across the 23 Local Government Areas of the State on Friday,31st January 2025.

Represented by his Deputy Prof. Ngozi Nma Odu, Governor Fubara said his Administration is doing everything possible to ensure healthcare delivery would be accessed even in the most remote communities, by facilitating this unprecedented State-wide renovation of Primary Healthcare Centres.

“This is to increase geographical access to quality basic healthcare services and reduce maternal Infant and child mortality and prevalence of non-communicable diseases and other preventable illnesses in Rivers State”. The Governor stressed.

The State Chief Executive expressed gratitude to our partners, the World Bank and the Federal Ministry of Finance, through the Immunization Plus and Malaria Progress, by Accelerating Coverage and Transforming Services (IMPACT) Project and National Primary Healthcare Development Agency. According to him “We collectively strive towards the reduction of maternal, infant and child mortality and tackling Non-Communicable Diseases, thereby accelerating economic growth and development in the State”.

