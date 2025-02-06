RSG Deputy Gov Reaffirms Faith In Gov Fubara

…Lauds ONELGA Chairman For Strides

Rivers State Deputy Governor Prof Ngozi Nma Odu has commended the Chairman of Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni Local Government Area, Hon. Isaac Umejuru for his developmental strides within the First 100 days in Office.

Prof.Odu made this commendation during the ONELGA Empowerment Programme to celebrate the Chairman’s First 100 days in Office at St. Stephen’s Primary School, Omoku on Saturday, 1st February 2025.

The Deputy Governor said Governance is about touching the lives of the people who ordinarily would not have been remembered, noting that the dream of Governor Siminalayi Fubara is to ensure the Rivers People gets a new lease of life.

According to her the presence of the dignitaries at the event demonstrates the fact that the Chairman is doing well and following the footsteps of the Governor.

“I want to appreciate the Chairman who is doing like his father, I want to thank Umejuru and tell him that he has not disappointed us in any way. Your achievement is huge, what you owe the Governor is prayer and loyalty because he does what he says, so now is the time for double empowerment”. The Deputy Governor further stressed.

Prof Odu said the people of Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni Local Government Area would continue to stand with the dreams and aspirations of Governor Siminalayi Fubara.

In his remarks, the Chief of Staff, Government House, Dr. Edison Ehie, praised the Administration of Governor Siminalayi Fubara for its commitment to the Orashi people, stating that they have never had this good in Governance.

He highlighted the Governor’s continuous recognition of the region through key appointments and the execution of critical infrastructure projects, including roads, schools, and hospitals.

Dr. Ehie contrasted the current Administration’s efforts with the immediate past Government, which, he said, offered little benefit to the Orashi People despite their significant contributions to its success.

According to him, “Orashi people took all the risks; we were at the forefront to ensure Wike became Governor and succeeded, but benefited nothing, but under Governor Fubara’s Administration, what they promised and could not fulfill, is now a reality.” He stressed.

He further noted that several key projects, including the near-completion of Omoku Zonal Hospital, Ahoada-Omoku road, the completed Omoku-Egbema road, and the ongoing Elele-Ikiri-Omoku road, demonstrates the Governor’s commitment to the region. “Who then is your true brother, if not Governor Fubara, who has initiated all these?”. He asked.

In his welcome Address, the Chairman of Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni Local Government Area, Hon. Isaac Umejuru, described ONELGA as a peaceful and welcoming LGA, attributing this to Governor Fubara’s leadership style, while assuring the Governor of their continuous support.

Hon. Umejuru also outlined some of his Administration’s achievements within its first 100 days in office, including the completion of several markets, renovation of healthcare facilities, distribution cars, tricycles, and financial support for small and medium enterprises. The delegation had earlier visited the Palace of HRM Eze Oba of Ogba Land, His Eminence, Barr. Nwachukwu Nnam Obi lll.