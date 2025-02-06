Metro

Gunmen Kidnap Abia Electoral Commission Chairman  In Imo

Gunmen numbering about four, have reportedly kidnapped the chairman of the Abia State Independent Electoral Commission, Prof. George Chima.

Pointblanknews.com gathered that Prof. Chima was abducted on Friday at about 5:30pm from his residence in Okigwe in Imo State

An eye witness who spoke on condition of anonymity said, the chairman was having a meeting with some lecturers from Abia State University, Uturu, in his residence when the hoodlums, numbering about four, attacked him.

The  kidnappers, were said to have chased the visitors before abducting the professor.

Okigwe, a local government in Imo State, shares boundaries with Uturu, a community in Abia State. The two areas are a few miles apart from each other.

When contacted on Friday evening, the police spokesperson in Imo State, DSP Henry Okoye, confirmed the development to newsmen.

He said the Commissioner of Police in the state has ordered his men to go after  the abductors and rescue the victim. As at the time of filing this report, no group has claimed responsibility for the latest abduction of Mr Chima, although a separatist group, IPOB, has been blamed for the frequent attacks in the region.

