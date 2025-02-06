Andoni Stakeholders Celebrate Council Chairman’s 100 Days In Office

Stakeholders from Andoni Local Government Area of Rivers state have commended their Executive Chairman, Hon Lazarus Ntegwuile Gogoteh for his pragmatic leadership style and landmark achievenents on his 100 days in office.

One of the stakeholders and former Organizing Secretary of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the area, Elder Blessing Jackson Tikọ who spoke to newsmen in course of their celebration in Port Harcourt said the council boss has indeed exceeded expectation with his modest achievements both in human capital and infrastructural development of the area within the period under review.

Elder Tikọ listed some of the projects initiated, completed and furnished by the chairman as the block of flats at Ngo headquarters of the council; building of primary school at Isiodumu; completed water project at Egbormung; completion and equipment of health centre at Otunria community; grading of some internal roads that were hitherto impassable like Ebukuma road as well as the empowerment of over 3,000 vulnerable persons on monthly basis.

He made it clear that with the grassroot politician of the chairman’s calibre on the seat, their council area will soon witness rapid transformation.

According to him, “the chairman has also connected some of our communities to the National grid like Ajakajak for constant electric power and I hope that with time, the remaining communities like Dema city, Samanga and Ibot-Irem will be connected”.

Elder Tikọ however used the opportunity to appeal to the council chairman to ensure the provision of a portable drinking water to Oronija town and as well to collaborate effort with the state governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara to help in the reclamation of Oronija town in order to rescue the people from total submerge of the sea surge. He reassured the council chairman and the state governor of their unalloyed support and cooperation to achieve set goals.