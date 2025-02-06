MD, Delta Technology And Property Ltd, Engr. Nyegwa Raises Alarm Over alleged Threat To Life

…Accuses Oyakiri As Mastermind, Petitions IGP

The managing director of Delta Technology and Property Limited, Port Harcourt, Engr. Stephen Nyegwa says his life is in danger following alleged threats by certain persons over his land.

Engr. Nyegwa said not only his life but also those of his family members are being threatened.

Engr. Stephen Nyegwa is pointing accusing fingers at one Mr Mike Oyakiri whom he said is the mastermind of all the threats to his life and family and has consequently petitioned the Inspector General of Police [IGP],Kayode Egbetokun to come to their rescue.

Addressing newsmen in Port Harcourt recently, Engr. Nyegwa said his company is into buying and selling of properties and has been successful and competent in doing business for years without any problem with any person or company.

He assured that his company was duly registered with the Corporate Affairs Commission and operates in line with the requirements of the constitution of the federal republic of Nigeria.

Engr. Nyegwa disclosed that his company had acquired lands from many communities legally including Rumuagholu his community, where his own personal land was also forcefully acquired by same Mike oyakiri from Edo state but resides in Rivers state, accusing him of land grabbing.

The MD of Delta Technology and Property Ltd, further stated that he has approached the court and police on the issue but observed that the matter was not being given adequate attention.

According to him, Mr Mike and his boys had confronted him physically several times, including on his way to AIG Bayelsa state, and at the Port Harcourt airport en route to Abuja but was saved by security operatives.

He regretted that the matter has not been given the expected attention by police, stressing that at the moment, Mr. Mike and his boys are still laying ambush in his land to stop him from possessing his property.

Engr. Nyegwa is calling on the Inspector General of Police, Governor Siminalayi Fubara, the Executive Governor of Rivers State to intervene in the matter and call Mr. Mike to order to give peace a chance in Rumuagholu community. Mr Mkie Oyakiri could not be reached for his reaction as his phone was switched off when contacted.