Enforcement Of Third-Party Vehicle Insurance Policy Begins In Rivers

The Rivers State Police Command has commenced enforcement of the Third-Party Vehicle Insurance Policy, effective today, February 1, 2025. This move is in line with the directives of the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, PhD, NPM.

The Commissioner of Police, Rivers State, CP Olugbenga A Adepoju, psc, mnips has tasked officers to maintain the highest level of professionalism and integrity during the enforcement.

He warned against any misconduct that could tarnish the Police image, emphasizing severe sanctions for non-compliance.

The CP while encouraging vehicle owners to obtain the Third-Party Insurance cover promptly, solicited the maximum cooperation of members of the public. The enforcement team consists of Divisional Traffic Officers,(DTOs), members of the National Union of Road Transport Workers, ?NURTW) and Staff of the Rivers State Board of Internal Revenue.